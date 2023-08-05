Detroit Lions sign WR Avery Davis, announce 2 additional roster moves

Prior to today's practice, the Detroit Lions announced a trio of roster moves, including one that we reported on Friday. Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have signed CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis. In a corresponding move, they have waived LB Zach Morton.

Detroit Lions sign WR Avery Davis

Davis, who went undrafted out of Notre Dame, missed the entire 2022 season due to multiple injuries. That being said, he had been a team captain and was expected to be the team's top slot receiver for the year. In 2021, Davis recorded 27 catches for 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns over eight games, demonstrating his potential. He will have a tough time cracking the Lions' 53-man roster.

Scouting Report

Here is Davis' scouting report via The Draft Network:

“I love Avery Davis as a player but he faces an uphill battle to ever be a difference-making NFL player. He lacks the athleticism to consistently win against NFL defensive backs and his age and injury history are concerning. He offers just average speed and doesn’t scare teams when pressing vertically. He has just an average catch radius and doesn’t win many 50/50 situations.”

Highlights

Key Points

Bottom Line: A Tough Road for Davis

Davis, a once-anticipated top slot receiver for the Notre Dame team, missed the 2022 season due to multiple injuries. Despite a challenging scouting report that highlights average speed and a concerning injury history, Davis has shown potential with 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the 2021 season. The signings reflect the Lions' ongoing efforts to shape their roster, although Davis faces steep competition to make the final 53-man roster.