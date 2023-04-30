Detroit Lions sign DE Zach Morton

The 2023 NFL Draft has wrapped up and the Detroit Lions signed DE Zach Morton out of Akron. Morton last season played in 12 games for Akron registering 28 total tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Zips.

Key Points

The Lions signed Morton as a UDFA

Morton played at Akron for the past two seasons after transferring from Syracuse

Zach Morton Scouting Report

Form Hustlebelt.com:

Zach Morton is an intriguing name to know going into the undrafted free agent period. Coming into April with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.32, he has the highest score of any MAC edge prospect, eclipsing both Combine invitees Thomas Incoom (8.54) and Jose Ramirez (8.11) as MAC edge prospects, and tying for eighth-highest overall in the 2023 Draft class. His scores also comp him favorably to current NFL starters Montez Sweat and Payton Turner.

As part of the edge rotation, Morton finished with 28 tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, five QB hits and three pass break-ups in 2022. He also has special teams chops, having blocked two kicks in the 2021 season.

Morton Highlights

Folks, if you can find a Morton highlight video, feel free to pass it along to us! For now, here is the full game from when Akron played against Ohio State in 2021. He had two tackles in this game.