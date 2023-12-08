Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions sign Kindle Vildor in advance of matchup vs. Bears.

According to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the team has signed CB Kindle Vildor from the practice squad to the active roster for their Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears. During Friday's presser, Campbell told reporters that he anticipates the Vildor playing a role in Sunday's game.

“He's a smart, crafty guy,” Campbell said. “He's got cover skills. Look, it's an opportunity to get up, let him compete a little bit, and see where it goes.” 

Why it Matters

Vildor steps in to bolster a secondary rattled by significant injuries, notably affecting key offseason additions. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (torn pectoral) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (Torn ACL) were both signed to solidify the Lions secondary, but both suffered injuries earlier in the season. Gardner-Johnson is expected to come back at some point, but Moseley is out for the season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Kindle Vildor's Promotion: The Detroit Lions have elevated cornerback Kindle Vildor from the practice squad to the active roster, signaling a strategic move to address the team's depleted secondary for their Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears.
  2. Injury Impact: Significant injuries, particularly to key offseason additions like Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (torn pectoral) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (Torn ACL), have left the Lions' secondary vulnerable.
  3. Coach Campbell's Expectations: Lions head coach Dan Campbell highlighted Vildor's strengths, citing his intelligence, craftiness, and cover skills.
Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Kindle Vildor's promotion represents the Detroit Lions' proactive response to a depleted secondary, aiming to bolster their defensive depth and effectiveness, particularly in the wake of impactful injuries suffered by key offseason acquisitions. Coach Campbell's optimism about Vildor's abilities underscores the team's hope for an improved defensive performance.

