Detroit Lions sign LB Jack Campbell

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed LB Jack Campbell. The Lions surprised quite a few people when they used the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Campbell, but they are clearly thrilled to have him.

Key Points

The Lions have signed Campbell to his rookie contract.

General Manager Brad Holmes and Coach Dan Campbell have high expectations for Jack Campbell, expressing confidence in his immediate impact.

Despite the expectations, the Lions emphasize the importance of earning one's position, and Campbell understands the need to compete with other talented players on the team.

The Detroit Lions have high expectations for Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions have placed great expectations on their first-round pick, Jack Campbell. Both General Manager Brad Holmes and Coach Dan Campbell have expressed their confidence in the former Iowa linebacker's ability to make an immediate impact. However, the Lions' coaching staff is well-known for emphasizing the value of earning one's position. This philosophy has been communicated to Campbell behind the scenes. Despite the high expectations surrounding him, Campbell recognizes that he must compete with other skilled players on the team and that nothing will be handed to him.