Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign OT Matt Nelson

By W.G. Brady
8
0

The Detroit Lions have announced that they have re-signed offensive tackle, Matt Nelson. Nelson joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, initially playing as a defensive lineman before transitioning to the offensive line. In his career so far, Nelson has made 12 starts and played in 40 games. The terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

Detroit Lions Seth Ryan Mac McCain Jalen ramsey Lions coaching staff Aidan O'Connell Matt Nelson

Key Points:

  • The Lions have re-signed OT Matt Nelson
  • Nelson joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019
  • He has made 12 starts and played in 40 games
  • The terms of the new contract were not disclosed

Big Picture: Detroit Lions add depth by signing Matt Nelson

The Lions' decision to re-sign Nelson is significant because it adds depth to the team's offensive line. As the team continues to rebuild, securing players like Nelson helps to strengthen the overall depth of the team.

