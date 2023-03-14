Detroit Lions sign OT Matt Nelson

The Detroit Lions have announced that they have re-signed offensive tackle, Matt Nelson. Nelson joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, initially playing as a defensive lineman before transitioning to the offensive line. In his career so far, Nelson has made 12 starts and played in 40 games. The terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions add depth by signing Matt Nelson

The Lions' decision to re-sign Nelson is significant because it adds depth to the team's offensive line. As the team continues to rebuild, securing players like Nelson helps to strengthen the overall depth of the team.