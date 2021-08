According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have made a minor roster move prior to their first preseason game of the year.

Wilson is reporting that the Lions have signed RB Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds, who is 25, previously spent time with Washington and Jacksonville.

In his career, he has just one carry for four yards.

Detroit Lions signed veteran running back Craig Reynolds, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2021