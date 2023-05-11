Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign WR Antoine Green

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Inside the Article:

Antoine Green, a wide receiver from North Carolina, has joined the Detroit Lions as their latest signing from the 2023 draft class. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions secured Green with a four-year contract worth $3.956 million, which includes a signing bonus of $110,760. Drafted in the seventh round, Green follows Colby Sorsdal as the second player from the Lions' 2023 draft class to officially sign with the team.

<a href=Detroit Lions Antoine Green " class="wp-image-407059" width="447" height="418" title="Detroit Lions sign WR Antoine Green Lions News Reports">

Key Points

  • Antoine Green, a wide receiver from North Carolina, has signed with the Lions.
  • The Lions drafted Green in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.
  • Green's contract with the Lions is for four years and worth $3.956 million, including a signing bonus of $110,760.
  • He joins Colby Sorsdal as the second player from the Lions' 2023 draft class to sign.
  • Green will compete for a roster spot during the upcoming rookie minicamp.

Bottom Line – A promising addition to the Lions' roster

The Lions have made a potentially promising addition to their roster with the signing of wide receiver Antoine Green. With his solid college career statistics and the opportunity to compete for a roster spot, Green has the chance to contribute to the team's offensive efforts in 2023.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
2023 Detroit Lions schedule leak tracker
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

2023 Detroit Lions schedule leak tracker

If are eager to know the 2023 Detroit Lions schedule before the official release, you can bookmark this tracker page and refresh it regularly.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.