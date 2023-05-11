Antoine Green, a wide receiver from North Carolina, has joined the Detroit Lions as their latest signing from the 2023 draft class. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Lions secured Green with a four-year contract worth $3.956 million, which includes a signing bonus of $110,760. Drafted in the seventh round, Green follows Colby Sorsdal as the second player from the Lions' 2023 draft class to officially sign with the team.

Detroit Lions Antoine Green " class="wp-image-407059" width="447" height="418" title="Detroit Lions sign WR Antoine Green Lions News Reports">

Bottom Line – A promising addition to the Lions' roster

The Lions have made a potentially promising addition to their roster with the signing of wide receiver Antoine Green. With his solid college career statistics and the opportunity to compete for a roster spot, Green has the chance to contribute to the team's offensive efforts in 2023.