Detroit Lions WR Antoine Green’s best college highlights

There's a new wide receiver in the mix for the Detroit Lions, who elected to make North Carolina Tar Heels wideout Antoine Greene their selection with the 219th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the very last pick of Detroit in this year's festivities.

Antoine Green is the latest member of the Detroit Lions offense

Green hauled in 43 passes for a total of 798 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games last season for the Tar Heels. And after his selection by the Lions was confirmed, he explained exactly what he believes is special about the way that he plays.

- Advertisement -

“I'm gonna stretch the field,” Green told reporters Saturday. “I can read a defense pretty well, find a zone, do whatever I need to do to get open. I got a big body, tall, got great hands and playmaking ability, is what's special about me.”

Take a look at his best highlights from his collegiate career at North Carolina:

Wrapping It Up – Welcome to Detroit, Antoine Green!

Green will have a chance to make Detroit's regular season roster when the team gathers for training camp later this year.

How exactly are you anticipating his career in the NFL pan out?