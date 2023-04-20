The Detroit Lions have been a young team in recent years, which has meant a lack of veteran leadership in some areas. However, the return of wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has changed that. Jones was a valuable resource and respected leader during his first stint with the Lions from 2016-2020, and he is quickly reestablishing himself as the veteran mentor the wide receiver room needs. After just two days of voluntary workouts, the team's top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke about how much he values Jones' presence and knowledge.



Amon-Ra St. Brown talks about how valuable Jones Jr. has been

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, St. Brown explained how Jones Jr. has already been valuable to him.

“He’s been in the league a long time,” St. Brown stated. “Obviously you’re doing something right if you’ve been in the league that long. But we talked for like two hours (on Monday) after workouts, just about life and everything.”

“I was just asking him what his workout routine is, what he does, because I have a certain way of working out in the offseason. I know everyone’s different, so I was just asking him a bunch of questions on what he does, what he likes, and he told me what works for him. What he told me is that everyone’s different, which is right; everyone’s body is different so just asking him a bunch of questions.”

Bottom Line – Detroit Lions' signing of Marvin Jones Jr. is already paying off

The return of Jones Jr. to the Lions is already paying off in terms of his impact on the team's young players, including Amon-Ra St. Brown. His veteran leadership and experience will be crucial as the team looks to improve and compete in the upcoming season. With Jones' guidance and mentorship, the Lions' young players have a valuable resource to help them develop and reach their full potential. Jones Jr. is not only a solid player on the field, but he is great in the community, and he fits in perfectly with the Lions' new culture.