Detroit Lions TE Sam Laporta’s initial MRI results leaked

The MRI results for Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta, who was hurt in today's game, have been leaked. Photo Credit: Junfu Han, USA Today Sports

The MRI results for Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta, who was hurt in today's game, have been leaked.

During today's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions faced the loss of tight end Sam LaPorta, who was unable to resume play. Additional details have emerged shedding light on the exact nature of his setback.

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

Further details emerge on the injury to Sam Laporta

According to Ian Rapoport, LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee as well as a bone bruise, a setback that will require time off to fully heal.

While the good news is that the injury is not as severe as it could have been, the bad news is that it puts LaPorta's status for the upcoming playoff game at Ford Field in serious doubt.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon at Ford Field in the regular-season finale
  2. Tight end Sam LaPorta was injured and did not return
  3. It's been revealed that he's suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise, setbacks that will require time off to fully heal

Bottom Line: Should LaPorta have been rested?

The Detroit Lions are currently under scrutiny for their decision not to rest some key players, particularly after securing the division title two weeks ago with their 1st victory over the Minnesota Vikings on the road that guaranteed a home playoff game.

In the meantime, there's hope and optimism for a miraculous recovery, with fingers crossed for LaPorta's potential return in the postseason against all odds.

