Detroit Lions Top 5 Plays of 2023… so far [Video]

Detroit Lions Top 5 Plays of 2023… so far

Heading into the 2023 season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would take care of business and win their division for the first time since 1993. Well, we are now at the halfway point of the season, and the Lions are sitting at 6-2, which is not only good enough for first place in the NFC North but also good enough to put them in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With that being said, the Lions have already had quite a few outstanding plays this year, and they recently released what they believe are the Top 5 so far.

Here are the Top 5 plays for the Detroit Lions during the first half of the 2023 season.

No. 5 – David Montgomery's TD vs. Carolina

Take a look as David Montgomery takes the handoff from Jared Goff and does his best Barry Sanders impersonation on his way to a long TD against the Panthers.

Highlighting some of the best plays from the first half of the #Lions season!



Kicking things off with @MontgomerDavid's TD vs. Carolina!



Up next for us: #DETvsLAC on CBS pic.twitter.com/tsqiWxaCxs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 2, 2023

No. 4 – Jameson Williams' HUGE TD at Tampa Bay

Jameson Williams has had his share of drops in 2023, but this was not one of them!

Our countdown of the Top 10 plays of the first half continues with Jamo's huge TD at TB! pic.twitter.com/I1OxIueYA3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 3, 2023

No. 3 – Flea Flicker to Sam LaPorta

The evil genius Ben Johnson dialed up a beautiful flea-flicker that resulted in a touchdown for rookie, Sam LaPorta.

Coming in at No. 3 in our countdown of the top 10 plays (so far) is Sam LaPorta's flea-flicker touchdown against the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/eMRVasbx9H — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 3, 2023

No. 2 – Aidan Hutchinson One-Handed Interception

Aidan Hutchinson is only in his second NFL season, but he has already flashed quite a few moments of brilliance that prove he should have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Take a look as Hutchinson only needs one hand to intercept a pass from Bryce Young.

At No. 2 in our countdown of the top 10 plays is Aidan Hutchinson's one-handed interception vs. the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/gaIwB6zlH6 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2023

No. 1 – Brian Branch Pick-Six vs. Chiefs

There is no question about it that rookie Brian Branch‘s pick-six against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 is the top play of the season for the Detroit Lions up to this point. The Lions went on to win the game, and it set the tone for what has taken place through the first eight games.