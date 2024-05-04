Detroit Lions named ‘Best Fit’ for former Pro Bowl quarterback

Could the Detroit Lions add another quarterback to the mix?

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2024 NFL season, the quarterback conversation has taken an interesting turn. While Jared Goff is firmly positioned as the starting quarterback, and Hendon Hooker as his primary backup, a recent discussion by Pro Football Network has spotlighted former Pro Bowl quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a potentially perfect addition to the Lions’ roster.

The Need for a Veteran Backup

The departure of Teddy Bridgewater, who retired this offseason, has left a gap in the Lions’ quarterback lineup. Although Hendon Hooker, a third-round pick from 2023, is slotted as the backup, he missed his entire rookie year due to a torn ACL and has yet to take a snap in the NFL. This situation puts the Lions in a precarious position where an injury to Goff could leave them in inexperienced hands, despite having a roster that some consider capable of making a Super Bowl run.

Ryan Tannehill as a Fit for Detroit

Ryan Tannehill, at 35 years old, may no longer be in the starter conversation, but his experience and skill set make him an intriguing option for a backup role. The Lions could benefit from his veteran presence, providing a reliable option should Goff be unavailable. Tannehill’s experience as a starter for the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, where he revitalized his career and even led the Titans to the AFC Championship game, underscores his capability to manage games effectively and utilize his playmaking skills when needed.

Competition and Other Potential Fits

While Detroit stands out as a prominent landing spot for Tannehill, other teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears might also consider him if circumstances change. However, Detroit’s immediate need and Tannehill’s fit within their system present a compelling case for his acquisition.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Veteran Backup Needed: The Detroit Lions are in need of a reliable veteran quarterback to back up Jared Goff, especially after the retirement of Teddy Bridgewater and the inexperience of Hendon Hooker. Ryan Tannehill’s Experience: Ryan Tannehill, with his extensive experience including leading the Tennessee Titans to an AFC Championship game, is identified as a potential perfect fit for the Lions to fill this backup role. Limited Market for Tannehill: While the market for Tannehill as a backup is limited, Detroit’s specific needs and his skill set align, making them a top landing spot among a few other teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

Bottom Line

Ryan Tannehill joining the Detroit Lions could be a strategic move to solidify their quarterback depth, ensuring that they have a seasoned quarterback ready to step in. His proven track record and leadership could be invaluable in maintaining the team’s competitive edge throughout the season, making him an ideal candidate for the Lions as they aim for a deep playoff run.