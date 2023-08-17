Detroit Lions Training Camp: 7 Players Miss Joint Practice vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions, who entered their recent training camp sessions in an overall good health, seemed a little more strained in their second joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the practice was not in full pads, suggesting some players might be taking precautionary off days, seven noticeable absences caught our attention.

Who Missed Thursday's Practice?

Here's the list of the 7 players from the Detroit Lions who missed the joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, both with recent injuries, were present but only as spectators. Dan Campbell hinted earlier in the day that while St. Brown might return next week, Williams might be sitting out the remainder of the preseason.

Denzel Mims, another receiver who's had a limited presence, seems to have caught the coach's concern, with Campbell's remarks leaving many guessing about Mims’ near future. With Mohamed Ibrahim and Maurice Alexander also sidelined since the preseason opener, Campbell expressed the potential need to introduce a new receiver.

Frank Ragnow, though missing from practice, was seen observing, raising no alarms of his well-being. Romeo Okwara’s absence was more mysterious, with no clear reasons for him missing practice. However, Campbell’s discussions about Okwara's participation in the upcoming preseason game provide some solace about his quick return.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions saw seven players, including notable names like Jameson Williams, Frank Ragnow, and Romeo Okwara, sit out during their joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Receiver issues persist: With four wide receivers currently sidelined, Coach Campbell hints at potentially bringing in new talent to the roster. Positional shifts in practice: With Ragnow out, Graham Glasgow moved to center, and rookie Colby Sorsdal switched to left guard, indicating the coaching staff's trust in his versatility.

Bottom Line – Reason for Concern?

With the 2023 NFL regular season quickly approaching, when key players miss practice, there is always some level of concern. With that being said, it does not appear as if the injury to Amon-Ra St. Brown will cause him to miss any regular-season action, and Ragnow and Okwara should also be good to go, though we will wait until the next update from Dan Campbell to confirm that.