Detroit Lions trash becomes Matt Patricia’s treasure with Patriots

When news broke that the Detroit Lions were shopping LB Jamie Collins, some said it would not be surprising if it was the New England Patriots that traded for him. At that time, I said teams would end up waiting for the Lions to cut Collins so they could get him for nothing.

Well, guess what?

According to reports, the Lions’ trash is Matt Patricia’s treasure as the Patriots are working towards a deal with Collins to bring him back for a third stint in New England.

I have no problem with the Lions letting Collins walk but it is a bit annoying that he is back with Patricia.

A reunion in the making: the Patriots are working towards a deal with free agent LB Jamie Collins to bring him back for his third stint with the team, per source. Collins should be able to contribute right away given his familiarity with the system. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2021