Detroit Lions uniform combo for Week 3 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons

On Sunday, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-1 on the season when they host the undefeated Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. The Lions have announced their uniform combo for their Week 3 matchup vs. the Falcons, and as you can see below, they are changing things up a bit following their Week 2 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

What Uniform Combo Will The Lions Wear in Week 3

We now know which uniform combo the Lions will wear in Week 3, and as you can see below, the Lions are going ALL BLUE on Sunday!

Detroit Lions uniform combo,Atlanta Falcons

Bottom Line: A New Combo, A New Result?

Last week, the Lions went with their blue jersey with silver pants and blue socks combo, which did not seem to work so well as they lost to the Seahawks in overtime. Let's hope a switch in apparel turns out to be just what the doctor ordered for a Lions team that is eager to get back in the win column.

