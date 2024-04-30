fb
W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post NFL Draft Edition

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The 2024 Detroit Lions Are On A Mission!

With the Detroit Lions coming off a strong showing in the 2024 NFL Draft, expectations are high for the upcoming season. The Lions, who narrowly missed making their first Super Bowl appearance last season, have fortified their roster with some promising draft picks that are expected to make an immediate impact. As we look ahead, let’s dive into a game-by-game prediction for Detroit’s 2024 season, based on the opponents they are set to face.

Game-By-Game Predictions

*Note: The 2024 NFL week-by-week schedule has not yet been released. When it is released, this will be updated.

  • Date TBA at Arizona Cardinals: Win
  • Date TBA at Chicago Bears: Win
  • Date TBA Chicago Bears: Win
  • Date TBA Green Bay Packers: Win
  • Date TBA Minnesota Vikings: Win
  • Date TBA Los Angeles Rams: Win
  • Date TBA Seattle Seahawks: Win
  • Date TBA Jacksonville Jaguars: Win
  • Date TBA Tennessee Titans: Win
  • Date TBA at Green Bay Packers: Loss
  • Date TBA at Houston Texans: Win
  • Date TBA at Indianapolis Colts: Win
  • Date TBA at Minnesota Vikings: Win
  • Date TBA at San Francisco 49ers: Loss
  • Date TBA at Dallas Cowboys: Loss
  • Date TBA Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Win
  • Date TBA Buffalo Bills: Loss

Team of Destiny

I’m putting it out there: The 2024 Detroit Lions are set for a standout season with a 13-4 record, they’ll clinch their division once more, and make a formidable push to the Super Bowl to topple the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite falling slightly short last season, trust in this — the Lions are on a path to greatness.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strong Season Ahead: The Detroit Lions are predicted to have a strong 2024 season with a 13-4 record, fueled by strategic draft picks and the return of a solid core of key players.
  2. Championship Aspirations: High expectations are set for the Lions to not only win their division again but also to advance to the Super Bowl and potentially win against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
  3. Critical Games: The Lions are expected to win most of their games; however, they are predicted to face challenges and possibly lose against teams like the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are poised for an exceptional year in 2024, building on their recent successes and narrowly missed opportunities. With strategic additions via free agency and the NFL Draft and the continued development of their core roster, the Lions are not just aiming for playoff contention but are envisioned as a legit contender with the capability and drive to secure a Super Bowl LIX victory. This optimistic outlook underscores a belief in their potential to rise as champions in the coming NFL season.

