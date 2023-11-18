Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears.

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-2 on the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions revealed their uniform combo for their Week 11 matchup against the Bears, and to be honest, it is one of my personal favorites.

Detroit Lions fan reaction Detroit Lions sign Jake McQuaide Detroit Lions players praise Dan Campbell Detroit Lions players miss practice Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo

What Uniform Combo Will the Lions Wear?

As you can see below, the Lions will be wearing their All-Blue uniform combo against the Bears. The combo features a blue jersey, blue pants, and blue socks. Check it out.

Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo

Look Good, Play Good

Though the Lions All-Blue uniform combo is not No. 1 on my list — that goes to their throwback combo — it is my second favorite combo that they wear. As a former athlete at a not-so-high level, I can tell you that there is something about looking good when you take the field. One thing if for certain, the Lions are going to look GOOD when they host the Bears on Sunday at Ford Field!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?