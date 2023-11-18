Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to 8-2 on the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions revealed their uniform combo for their Week 11 matchup against the Bears, and to be honest, it is one of my personal favorites.

What Uniform Combo Will the Lions Wear?

As you can see below, the Lions will be wearing their All-Blue uniform combo against the Bears. The combo features a blue jersey, blue pants, and blue socks. Check it out.

Look Good, Play Good

Though the Lions All-Blue uniform combo is not No. 1 on my list — that goes to their throwback combo — it is my second favorite combo that they wear. As a former athlete at a not-so-high level, I can tell you that there is something about looking good when you take the field. One thing if for certain, the Lions are going to look GOOD when they host the Bears on Sunday at Ford Field!