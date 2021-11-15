Detroit Lions video department just did the impossible [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s “football game” between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, I am truly sorry that you wasted nearly four hours of your day. After all, following 70 minutes of embarrassing “football,” the Lions and Steelers walked away with a 16-16 tie.

Despite what was an absolute crap show of a game, the Lions’ video department has done the impossible by releasing a highlight video from Sunday’s game!

Whoever had to rewatch the game to come up with this video deserves a raise!

That was…a lot! Check out the highlights from today's game against the Steelers. Up next for us: #DETvsCLE | 📺FOX pic.twitter.com/427xuCErGQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2021