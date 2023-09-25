Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread shifts overnight

Well, that did not take long. On Sunday, after the Detroit Lions dominated the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 20-6, and the Green Bay Packers stormed back to beat the New Orleans Saints, we checked in on the opening point spread. At that time, the Packers, according to DraftKings, had opened as a 1.5-point favorite. Less than 12 hours later, the point spread has already shifted in the Lions' favor.

What is the new point spread?

Per our last check-in at DraftKings, the Lions are now favored by 1-point over the Packers, despite the game being played at Lambeau Field. Of course, we all know what happened the last time the Lions and Packers went head-to-head at Lambeau!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. On Sunday, the Lions dominated the Falcons at Ford Field, while the Packers stormed back to beat the Saints at Lambeau.
  2. Following the game, the Packers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Lions.
  3. Less than 12 hours later, the point spread has shifted and the Lions are now favored to win the game.
Bottom Line: A Huge Matchup Awaits

As it stands, both the Lions and Packers are sitting at 2-1 atop the NFC North. Heading into the 2023 season, the Lions were favored to win their division for the first time since the 1993 season. It appears as if Detroit is going to get the job done in 2023, they are going to have to go through the Packers. They will get a chance to make a huge statement this coming Thursday when they take on Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.

