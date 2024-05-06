Detroit Lions Invite Local QB To Rookie Minicamp

The Detroit Lions will be working out a local QB

The Detroit Lions have extended a rare opportunity to Cade Peterson, a record-setting quarterback from Grand Valley State, inviting him to this week’s rookie minicamp. This is a pivotal moment for Peterson as he attempts to make a lasting impression and secure a place in the NFL.

Rising from Division II to the NFL

Cade Peterson’s journey through college football was nothing short of spectacular. At Grand Valley State, a known Division II powerhouse, Peterson led the Lakers to an impressive 33-5 record over his three seasons as a starter. His leadership on the field was instrumental in securing playoff appearances each year. His outstanding performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him GLIAC Player of the Year honors twice.

Peterson’s Impressive Stats

In his electrifying tenure at GVSU, Cade Peterson shattered expectations, completing an impressive 354 out of 595 passes, amassing a whopping 5,115 yards and launching 47 touchdowns through the air! On the ground, Peterson was equally dynamic, rushing for 1,261 yards and 15 touchdowns on 234 carries. His dual-threat capabilities propelled him into the elite ranks at GVSU, making him just the fourth quarterback in school history to eclipse both the 1,000-yard rushing and 4,000-yard passing milestones. Throughout his collegiate career, Peterson racked up an astounding 6,376 yards of total offense, leaving a legacy of sheer athleticism and undeniable skill.

Challenging for a Spot

At the Lions’ rookie minicamp, Peterson faces the challenge of competing against other quarterbacks for a potential spot on the team roster. With his background, he’s targeting a position as the fourth quarterback going into the Lions’ training camp. This minicamp represents a crucial first step towards that goal, offering him the chance to showcase his skills and adaptability to the Lions’ coaching staff.

The Detroit Lions are known for giving players like Peterson a shot at proving themselves, and this rookie minicamp is an ideal platform for him to demonstrate why his record-setting college career should translate to success in the NFL.