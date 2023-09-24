Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread: Lions open as underdog at Lambeau

Following a dominating performance in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions are now 2-1 on the season with a huge divisional matchup on deck in Week 3. In fact, the Lions will be traveling to Lambeau Field field in just a few days to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The opening point spread has been released for that game, and the Lions are listed as an underdog.

What is the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers point spread?

After being favored in each of their last two games, the Lions will be in the underdog role once again on Thursday as the Packers, according to DraftKings, have opened as a 1.5-point favorite. The Packers, who are also 2-1 on the season, are coming off an improbable come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints. The Packers trailed in that game 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter before storming back for the big home win.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Back in the Win-Column: The Detroit Lions are riding high as they got back in the win-column after their dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. This puts them at a 2-1 season record as they head into a significant divisional matchup in Week 3. Upcoming Clash at Lambeau Field: The Lions have a challenging road ahead as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. This divisional matchup adds an extra layer of intensity to the game. Lions Listed as Underdogs: Despite winning on Sunday, the Lions are entering this matchup as underdogs, with the opening point spread favoring the Packers. According to DraftKings, the Packers have been established as a 1.5-point favorite.

Bottom Line: Embrace the Underdog Mentality

The Detroit Lions' impressive start to the season has set the stage for a highly anticipated divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. However, despite their recent victory over the Falcons, the Lions find themselves in the underdog role once again as the Packers, coming off a remarkable comeback win, are favored by 1.5 points. This Thursday Night Football matchup promises excitement and intrigue as the Lions aim to extend their winning streak and make a statement in the NFC North.