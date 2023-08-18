Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen To, and Stream

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game of the year. The Lions and Jaguars participated in a pair of joint practices this week in Allen Park, and though most (probably all) of the starters will rest for both teams, there will be plenty of reasons to watch.

Why it Matters

During their combined training sessions in Allen Park, the Lions, and Jaguars have had plenty of practice opportunities. However, the true highlight at Ford Field will be the display of each team's depth, crucial in deciding the players for the initial 53-man lineup. Especially for Lions enthusiasts, there's a lot to look forward to. Here are the game's specifics:

How to Watch Saturday's Game

Date & Time: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI Viewing: Catch the live action on the NFL Network.

Catch the live action on the NFL Network. How To Listen: For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang.

For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang. Streaming : Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Betting: Jaguars -4 (according to DraftKings)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing their second preseason game on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Although main starters might not play, the game is important for showcasing the depth of both teams and deciding players for the 53-man roster. Fans have multiple ways to view and listen to the game: NFL Network, radio station 97.1 The Ticket, and through streaming on the Detroit Lions website and mobile app.

Bottom Line: Another Chance For Bubble Players

The upcoming preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars promises to be more than just a routine game. While the starters might be on the sidelines, the real excitement lies in witnessing the depth and potential of players vying for a spot in the primary team roster. For fans, it's not just about the score but about glimpsing the future of their respective teams. Furthermore, with the ease of multiple viewing and listening options, no enthusiast will miss out on the action. For those inclined towards betting, the Jaguars currently have a -4 advantage, according to DraftKings.