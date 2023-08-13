Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Preseason Week 2

Here is my latest crack at what the 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster will look like when camp breaks. *I have included one player that is currently a free agent!

W.G. Brady

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

The Detroit Lions‘ first preseason game is in the books as they walked away with a 21-16 win over the New York Giants on Friday night at Ford Field. Now, the Lions shift their attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming to town for a pair of joint practices and preseason games. Here is my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions‘ 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes.

Inside The Article
2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster predictionQuarterbacks (2)Running Backs/Full Backs (4)Wide Receivers (6)Tight Ends (3)Offensive Line (8)Defensive Line (11)Linebackers (6)Cornerbacks (5)Safeties (5)Special Teams (3)
Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster

Quarterbacks (2)

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

I have been including Teddy Bridgewater on my 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction articles since before the 2023 NFL Draft, and now, the Lions FINALLY signed him. With all due respect to Nate Sudfeld, who struggled against the Giants, Bridgewater is the no-brainer for the No. 2 QB spot.

Running Backs/Full Backs (4)

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)

Justin Jackson was previously a lock to make the Detroit Lions roster out of camp, but he unexpectedly decided to retire. For now, I am going with four running backs so that I can add a player at another position.

Wide Receivers (6)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Marvin Jones
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Denzel Mims
  • Dylan Drummond

I was one of the only writers to have Drummond on my Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction last week, and in my eyes, he is still deserving of a spot. New to my list this week is Denzel Mims.

Tight Ends (3)

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • James Mitchell

Consider this position locked up at this point.

Offensive Line (8)

  • Frank Ragnow
  • Taylor Decker
  • Penei Sewell
  • Graham Glasgow
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Matt Nelson
  • Colby Sorsdal

I thought about adding one more offensive lineman to the mix but decided to roll with an additional defensive lineman.

2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Defensive Line (11)

  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • James Houston
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Charles Harris
  • Josh Paschal
  • John Cominsky
  • Alim McNeill
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Brodric Martin
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Matt Ioannidis (Not currently on roster)

Though Matt Ioannidis isn't currently on the 2023 Detroit Lions roster, he's an available free-agent defensive lineman whose inclusion would undeniably enhance the team's run defense. If the Detroit Lions opt not to sign Ioannidis, I would recommend considering Benito Jones or Julian Okwara as a viable alternative.

Linebackers (6)

  • Alex Anzalone
  • Jack Campbell
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Anthony Pittman
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Consider this position group set in stone.

Cornerbacks (5)

  • Cameron Sutton
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Will Harris
  • Chase Lucas
  • Starling Thomas

EVERYBODY has been highly impressed with Starling Thomas during training camp. As a result, I believe he is a LOCK to make the 2023 Detroit 53-man roster at this point. With Emmanuel Moseley currently on the PUP list, Chase Lucas has earned a place on the initial roster. However, once Moseley is back in practice, the position will undoubtedly be his.

Safeties (5)

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Brian Branch
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu

Consider this position group set in stone.

Special Teams (3)

  • PK Riley Patterson
  • P Jack Fox
  • LS Scott Daly

Last week, I predicted that Jake McQuaide would steal the long-snapper job from Scott Daly, but I must have jinxed him because he was cut this past week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?