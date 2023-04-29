With the 219th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Wide Receiver Antoine Green. Green played all five years of his college career at the University of North Carolina.

Key Points:

The Detroit Lions selected Antoine Green with the 219th overall pick.

Green played five seasons with the University of North Carolina.

Antoine Green: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions No. 219 Pick

Green played in 34 games over his five years at North Carolina catching 90 passes for 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season for UNC Green played in nine games hauling in 43 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

- Advertisement -

Scouting Report

Via Dane Brugler:

Antoine Green was a standout basketball, football and track athlete at Rockledge High (east of Orlando), recording 413 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs as a senior. A four-star recruit, Green had several high-profile offers and flipped from Florida State to North Carolina (over Georgia and Ohio State). He was lost on the depth chart until his final two years, when he emerged as a dangerous deep threat (averaged a touchdown every 6.6 catches and 19.1 yards per catch over junior and senior seasons). Green is at his best on outside, vertical-based patterns, where he can get on top of corners and win down the field. He shows timing and strength as a catch-point finisher. Creating his own separation isn’t currently a strength to his game, though, especially as an underneath option. Overall,

Green has the acceleration and tracking skills to adjust well vertically but will need to expand his route tree to bolster his chances of sticking on an NFL resume.

Bottom Line

There was a lot of talk over the past few days about the suspension of Jameson Williams and when the Lions would draft and wide receiver. The Lions didn't reach to grab a wide receiver and they got a pretty good one in Green. He obviously won't slide right into the lineup but he will see some time during the Williams suspension I'm sure and he could make a difference on the field for this Detroit team in the 2023 season.