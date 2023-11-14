Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams reveals stomach-churning burger topping [Disgusting Photo]

Social media set ablaze after Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams reveals stomach churning burger topping!

The diversity in burger preferences is vast, with some individuals even abstaining from burgers altogether. However, for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, his choice of toppings after a McDonald's drive-through visit might be the least expected preference imaginable – none other than McFlurry ice cream.

Williams was initially suspended to start the year

Williams, who was Detroit's 1st round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, was initially suspended for the first six games of this season due to a violation of the League's gambling policy. However, he would see his suspension reduced to four games, meaning that he returned to the lineup far earlier than anticipated.

He's played in five games so far this season and has eight receptions for a total of 89 yards and a touchdown.

He's set social media ablaze with his preferred burger topping!

Williams revealed on an Instagram story post that he prefers to top his burgers from McDonald's with none other than McFlurry ice cream!

Some of the responses were pretty much what you'd expect:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Whatever floats your boat, J-Mo!

The Lions are primarily focused on Williams' performance and his ability to fulfill the potential they envisioned when drafting him high in 2022. His burger preferences take a backseat as long as he delivers on the field.

Williams and the Lions will be back at Ford Field this Sunday, hosting the Chicago Bears in their upcoming matchup.