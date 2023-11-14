Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions sign DE Bruce Irvin

Detroit Lions sign DE Bruce Irvin

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are signing veteran DE Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. As noted by Pelissero, Irvin has 55.5 career sacks. During the 2022 season, Irvin, who is 36, recorded 3.5 sacks in 10 games with the Seattle Seahawks.

Why it Matters

Heading into the 2023 season, there were concerns from many that the Lions did not do enough during the offseason to solidify their pass rush. Then, the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline passed, and GM Brad Holmes still decided against adding a pass rusher to the mix. Well, we are now heading into Week 11, and the Lions' ability to rush the passer has left much to be desired. Only time will tell if Bruce Irvin will be able to prove to the Lions coaching staff that he is eventually worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

