Detroit Pistons announce they will be without 7 players for next game

If you were planning on watching the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, you may want to reconsider.

According to reports, the Pistons will be without a whopping 7 players when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

I included on the list of players out is the Pistons best player, Jerami Grant.

Nation, will the Pistons still manage a way to beat the Cavs?

Extensive #Pistons injury report vs. #Cavs Monday, with 7 players OUT: Sekou Doumbouya (concussion protocol)

Jerami Grant (quad contusion)

Cory Joseph (bronchitis)

Mason Plumlee (rest)

Wayne Ellington (rest)

Dennis Smith Jr. (knee soreness)

Rodney McGruder (elbow sprain)#DFS — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 18, 2021