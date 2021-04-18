Detroit Pistons announce they will be without 7 players for next game

by

If you were planning on watching the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, you may want to reconsider.

According to reports, the Pistons will be without a whopping 7 players when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

I included on the list of players out is the Pistons best player, Jerami Grant.

Nation, will the Pistons still manage a way to beat the Cavs?

