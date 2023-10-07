Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic Will Miss First 2023-24 Preseason Game Due to Injury

Detroit Pistons' Forward Bojan Bogdanovic is suffering from a low-grade calf strain.

Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The veteran is recovering from a low-grade right calf strain per James Edwards of the Athletic.

Bogdanovic missed the last 19 games of the 2022-23 season from an Achilles injury. There is no confirmation if the 34-year-old will be in attendance with his team against the Suns, or if he plays in the next preseason game against the Thunder next Thursday.

Why It Matters For Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons

Detroit is trying to solve their training camp competition of who their starting forwards should be. No Bogdanovic in the rotation will open up minutes for rookie Ausar Thompson and fourth-year forward Isaiah Stewart.

