Detroit Pistons Injury Update: Bojan Bogdanovic Warms Up During Pregame Shootaround

The Detroit Pistons could be nearing the return of their injured stretch forward.

Injured forward Bojan Bogdanovic participated in the pregame shootaround with the Detroit Pistons in preparation for their matchup tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bogdanovic is yet to suit up and play a game for the Pistons this season due to recovering from a calf strain. The early day shootaround is the most activity the public has seen since the disclosed injury.

There are no reports so far on when Bogdanovic will suit up and return for the Pistons. Previous reports indicated that Bogdanovic would be assessed after 3-4 weeks of rest. The Pistons are coming up on their 13th game of the season which would be the end of the third week.

Here’s some Bojan Bogdanovic content since it’s been a while. pic.twitter.com/PI9i9kBztj — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 17, 2023

Detroit is currently 2-10 and facing the possibility of hitting a 10-game losing streak after tonight. Injuries have been an issue all season so far for the Pistons. The absence of their best shooter and scorer last season has been evident as Detroit has struggled with spacing.

Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring in 2022-23 averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game while efficiently shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. Detroit has badly missed his ability to space the floor in the half-court, create his own shot, and add some needed depth to their frontcourt.

The team has been down as many as seven total starters and bench players throughout the season. They fortunately have added Alec Burks and Jaden Ivey back to their rotation recently. Detroit is still missing Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, Monte Morris, and Joe Harris due to injury in their rotation.

The Pistons have declared Marvin Bagley III available for their In-Season Tournament matchup against the Cavaliers. Bagley has been battling an illness over the past few days and was listed as questionable for tonight.