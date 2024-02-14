Isaiah Stewart reportedly punches Drew Eubanks ahead of the Detroit Pistons facing the Phoenix Suns

Beef Stew boiling: Isaiah Stewart reportedly punches Drew Eubanks before the Detroit Pistons play the Phoenix Suns tonight

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is in hot water with the NBA following reports detailing an alleged altercation in which he reportedly punched Phoenix Suns player Drew Eubanks in the tunnels of Footprint Center ahead of their game tonight. The situation has escalated to involve police intervention.

The two players were involved in an altercation ahead of tonight's game in Phoenix

The news was first reported by NBA analyst Shams Charania, in which he detailed the reported altercation that culminated in the alleged punch from Stewart that eventually drew a police presence:

Sources: Detroit Pistons F/C Isaiah Stewart punched Phoenix's Drew Eubanks in the back tunnels of Suns arena today. It's unclear what sparked the altercation. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review. More to come. pic.twitter.com/lxvS4wirdK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

Both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks' face connected on Wednesday, sources said. Both were separated and there is police presence involved with the situation in Phoenix tonight. https://t.co/Kif6SiVp7q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

Stewart has previously been involved in a significant altercation in his career in November of 2021. After being elbowed in the face by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Stewart attempted to retaliate, requiring restraint from teammates and coaches. Despite initial containment, Stewart broke away and attempted to confront James again before ultimately being escorted to the dressing room.

The Pistons and Suns are scheduled to take on one another starting at 9:00 PM tonight from downtown Phoenix. Stewart was set to miss his 8th straight game after having suffered an ankle injury earlier in the schedule.

Depending on the severity of the findings expected once the NBA investigation is complete, Stewart could potentially face a prolonged absence as a result of disciplinary action.

