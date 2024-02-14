Isaiah Stewart reportedly punches Drew Eubanks ahead of the Detroit Pistons facing the Phoenix Suns

Beef Stew boiling: Isaiah Stewart reportedly punches Drew Eubanks before the Detroit Pistons play the Phoenix Suns tonight
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart is in hot water with the NBA following reports detailing an alleged altercation in which he reportedly punched Phoenix Suns player Drew Eubanks in the tunnels of Footprint Center ahead of their game tonight. The situation has escalated to involve police intervention.
The two players were involved in an altercation ahead of tonight's game in Phoenix
The news was first reported by NBA analyst Shams Charania, in which he detailed the reported altercation that culminated in the alleged punch from Stewart that eventually drew a police presence:
Stewart has previously been involved in a significant altercation in his career in November of 2021. After being elbowed in the face by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Stewart attempted to retaliate, requiring restraint from teammates and coaches. Despite initial containment, Stewart broke away and attempted to confront James again before ultimately being escorted to the dressing room.
The Pistons and Suns are scheduled to take on one another starting at 9:00 PM tonight from downtown Phoenix. Stewart was set to miss his 8th straight game after having suffered an ankle injury earlier in the schedule.
Depending on the severity of the findings expected once the NBA investigation is complete, Stewart could potentially face a prolonged absence as a result of disciplinary action.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- The Detroit Pistons are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns tonight at Footprint Center
- Detroit's Isaiah Stewart got into an altercation before the game with Phoenix's Drew Eubanks
- Stewart reportedly punched Eubanks at the height of the confrontation, requiring a police presence to separate the two