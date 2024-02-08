Detroit Pistons make decision on Killian Hayes

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are waiving G Killian Hayes. The Pistons selected Hayes with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Since coming to Detroit, he has never come close to living up to expectations. The Pistons were reportedly hoping to trade Hayes, but there were no takers.

Sources tell me and @ShamsCharania that The Pistons are waiving Killian Hayes, the No. 7 pick in 2020. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 8, 2024

Not Living Up To Expectations

In four seasons with the Pistons, Hayes averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. In 42 games during the 2023-24 season, he has averaged 6.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

Why it Matters

On Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Hayes wanted out of Detroit.

From Detroit Free Press:

“Hayes’ camp, per a source, would prefer the fourth-year point guard land with a new team. The Pistons seem to agree. Hayes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft and Weaver's first pick to lead the rebuild, has been a healthy scratch the past two games with the backcourt at full strength.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Waiving of Killian Hayes: The Detroit Pistons have decided to waive guard Killian Hayes, as reported by James Edwards of The Athletic. Trade Attempts Unsuccessful: Prior to the decision to waive him, the Pistons reportedly sought to trade Hayes, hoping to find a new home for the guard. Desire to Leave Detroit: The situation reached a turning point when it was reported by the Detroit Free Press that Hayes and his camp expressed a desire to part ways with the Pistons.

Bottom Line:

The Pistons' decision to waive Killian Hayes marks the end of a challenging chapter for both the player and the team. With Hayes not living up to the high expectations set by his draft position and the subsequent failure to find a trade partner, this move signifies a pivotal moment for Detroit to recalibrate and for Hayes to potentially rejuvenate his career elsewhere. As the Pistons look to the future, this development also underscores the often harsh realities of professional sports, where not every high draft pick evolves into a franchise cornerstone. For Hayes, the next steps will be crucial in defining his path in the NBA, offering him a fresh start and an opportunity to redefine his career.