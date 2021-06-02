Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores issues statement on John Beilein hire

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons officially welcomed a local legend with the hiring of former University of Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein as Senior Advisor of Player Development:

Can confirm that the Pistons are hiring John Beilein as their Senior Advisor of Player Development. First reported by @TheSteinLine. Saw Beilein in the stands at LCA a bunch this year. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 2, 2021

Team owner Tom Gores praised the move, describing him as one of the game’s top educators.

“We all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level. Dwane’s decision and desire to bring him on board underscores our commitment to helping this young Pistons team maximize its potential.”

Pistons announce the John Beilein hire. Tom Gores: “We all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level. Dwane’s decision and desire to bring him on board underscores our commitment to helping this young Pistons team maximize its potential.” pic.twitter.com/QAaQLPG7eP — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) June 2, 2021

Beilein was the winningest head coach in Wolverines basketball history and led the team to success on the hardwood that few could equal. Regarded as one of the top bench bosses in college basketball, Beilein led the Wolverines to multiple championship games and numbers accolades.

He then decided to take his talents to the NBA to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, an ill-fated tenure that ended less than one year into his five-year contract.