Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Analysis and Opinion

1. Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, set to take place this Thursday in downtown Detroit, and the excitement is palpable. The Detroit Lions, holding the No. 29 overall pick and a total of seven picks, are in a prime position to strategically enhance their roster. Given GM Brad Holmes‘ reputation for shrewd maneuvers, fans might witness some intriguing trades during the draft. Here’s a rundown of what could be the Detroit Lions’ perfect 2024 NFL Draft. (H/T to Dan Brugler of The Athletic for help with profiles)

Detroit Lions PERFECT 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Mike Sainristil

Despite his size limitations, which might deter some teams, Mike Sainristil from Michigan is a compelling pick for the Detroit Lions. His exceptional toughness, instincts, and ball skills make him a standout candidate. Sainristil is primed to compete for immediate starting reps as a rookie nickel and could be a game-changer in the Lions’ secondary.

Roman Wilson Michigan Roman Wilson comments on sign-stealing Michigan Football loses WR Roman Wilson Roman Wilson blasts Ohio State's toughness Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson

Next, the Detroit Lions could grab Roman Wilson, another Michigan standout. Wilson is known for his speed and ability as a slot receiver, paired with the hands and competitive edge needed to consistently move the chains. He has the potential to secure a starting role and become a significant playmaker for the Lions’ offense.

Dominic Puni from Kansas offers versatility and power, ideal traits for the Lions’ offensive line. Although he sometimes struggles with technique, his strength and controlled aggression make him a promising prospect either as a guard or center.

The Lions could also bolster their pass rush with Jonah Ellis from Utah. As a high-effort, high-motor pass rusher, Ellis shows great promise with his quick initial movements and physical hand usage. While he needs to refine his technique against the run, his potential in pass rushing situations is notable. *Ellis is the son of former Lions defensive lineman, Luther Ellis.

Detroit Lions

In the fifth round, Quan’Tez Stiggers, coming from the Canadian Football League, could be a developmental gem. Stiggers possesses the raw athleticism and ball-denying skills that, with proper coaching, could translate well to the NFL.

With their first sixth-round pick, selecting Will Reichard, the best available kicker from Alabama, would address a critical team need. Reichard’s ability to connect from long range could solidify the Lions’ special teams.

Sione Vaki from Utah, another sixth-round prospect, brings physicality and speed that could make him a valuable asset on special teams. While his coverage skills may need polishing, his potential in special teams roles is undeniable.

Lastly, with their final pick, McKinnley Jackson from Texas A&M could provide depth on the defensive line. Despite needing to refine his technique, Jackson’s physical attributes make him a suitable candidate for the Lions’ defensive strategy.

This mock draft encapsulates a strategic approach for the Detroit Lions, focusing on addressing key positional needs while also bringing in potential high-impact players. Each pick not only fills a gap but also adds depth and competition, setting the Lions up for success in the upcoming seasons. If the draft unfolds in this manner, the Lions could significantly bolster their roster, making them contenders in a highly competitive NFC.

