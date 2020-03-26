Detroit Pistons scout ‘In battle’ with coronavirus

According to a report from Steve Forbes, COVID-19 has struck the Detroit Pistons again.

On the same day it was reported that Christian Wood had recovered from COVID-19, Maury Hanks, a Pistons scout, is reportedly ‘in a battle right now’ with the coronavirus.

Maury Hanks is a well-respected scout with the Detroit Pistons. He’s also worked in the NBA with the Nets and Raptors and coached for decades in college ball. He’s in a battle right now with the coronavirus. A lot of people on all levels of ball are pulling for him. https://t.co/3IxSbNd24m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 26, 2020

We send our thoughts and prayers to Maury!