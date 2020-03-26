43.3 F
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons scout ‘In battle’ with coronavirus

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Steve Forbes, COVID-19 has struck the Detroit Pistons again.

On the same day it was reported that Christian Wood had recovered from COVID-19, Maury Hanks, a Pistons scout, is reportedly ‘in a battle right now’ with the coronavirus.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Maury!

