Detroit Pistons select Jaden Ivey with No. 5 pick

The Detroit Pistons came into tonight’s opening night of the 2022 NBA Draft holding the No. 5 overall selection, and it was general manager Troy Weaver who was tasked with identifying a young high-end talent to pair with last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham as the team continues their rebuilding process.

And they’ve got their man. With the 5th overall selection, the Pistons have officially drafted Purdue’s Jaden Ivey:

With the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the #Pistons select Jaden Ivey from @BoilerBall. Welcome to Detroit, Jaden! pic.twitter.com/9AFqS7g3Rs — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 24, 2022

Take a look at his scouting report via Sports Illustrated:

“Explosivity sells at the NBA level. With franchises spacing the floor out for isolations and open-paint play, uber-athletic ball-handlers cater towards the current trajectory of the league. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey ranks at the top of this year’s draft class as an explosive slasher with on-ball play.”

“With the modern NBA heavily driven towards combo guards, traditionally 6-foot-5 and up, Ivey is right on the doorstep at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. However, his natural position leading into the NBA rests at the two spots. Despite most two guards having a couple of inches on him, this height discrepancy should be of little hindrance due to his style of play. To bolster his frame, his 6-foot-10 wingspan gives him the length to play up a couple of sizes, making him a trusty player to place at the two spot. In terms of measurables, Ivey is comparable to Donovan Mitchell, who entered the draft two inches shorter than the Purdue product, carrying an identical wingspan. Victor Oladipo is also similar in stature at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.”

“Ivey’s acceleration on or off the ball makes him a potent threat when navigating to the basket. He doesn’t sway away from contact when penetrating, and once in air – he’s going for blood. On multiple occasions this season, Ivey darted by the first level of defense and made a straight-line drive right to the second level, resulting in a posterizing dunk.

One element of players that are no fluke in transitioning level-to-level comes in athletic ability. Ivey has shown dominance in creating looks to the basket one-on-one or off-the-ball, and he will never shy away from an opportunity to post a jaw-dropping finish.”

Welcome to the Motor City, Jaden!

