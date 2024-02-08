Detroit Pistons trade Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks to New York Knicks

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have traded Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Charania reported on Thursday that the Pistons are sending Bogdanovic and Burks to the New York Knicks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, and two second-round picks.

Knicks receive Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from Pistons for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn and two second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/U0yC5bYWAX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Why it Matters

In 28 games with the Pistons this season, Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 22.5 assists. Burks averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 43 games with the Pistons so far in the 2023-24 season.

Grimes was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. His potential to excel on the wing for the Detroit Pistons is promising, particularly for a team seeking enhanced shooting capabilities. Grimes boasts a commendable career three-point shooting average of 37.9%. So far this season, he is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 45 games played.

Fournier has only played in three games so far this season due to falling out of favor with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau‘s rotation. In those three games, he averaged 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Flynn recently joined the New York Knicks last month via a trade with the Toronto Raptors, during the 2023-24 season, he averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 45 total games played.

Teams Were Offering Less Than The Pistons Were Asking for Bogey

James Edwards III from The Athletic reports that the Knicks did not extend an offer involving the Pistons' first-round pick and have been hesitant to trade first-round picks to any team, from what has been gathered.

It's also been noted that what Detroit sought in exchange for Bogdanovic was significantly less than what other teams were willing to offer.

In the end, Detroit concluded that acquiring Grimes, along with his advantageous team-friendly contract, was more beneficial than any draft pick on the table.

NYK never offered the Pistons’ first and have been unwilling to trade firsts to any team, I’ve heard.



Also have heard what DET wanted for Bogey is nowhere near what teams were giving up.



Ultimately, DET felt Grimes and his team-friendly deal were better than any pick available — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 8, 2024

The Pistons‘ trade with the Knicks, involving Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, signifies a clear strategy shift towards building for the future. By acquiring Quentin Grimes, a young talent with a solid shooting background, along with Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, and two second-round picks, Detroit is positioning itself for growth and flexibility. The Pistons clearly wanted to get whatever they could for Bogdanovic, even it was less than what they were hoping to get.