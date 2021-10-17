Detroit Pistons waive trio of players as Opening Night draws near

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Detroit Pistons will open up their 2021-22 campaign when they host the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena.

As they prepare for Opening Night, the Pistons announced on Saturday night that they have waived guards Jared Cunningham, Cassius Stanley, and Derrick Walton Jr.

Nation, how many wins do you think the Pistons will have during the 2021-22 season?

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has waived guards Jared Cunningham, Cassius Stanley and Derrick Walton Jr. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) October 17, 2021

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=1073630527" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>