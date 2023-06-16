Detroit Red Wings and Alex DeBrincat could be a perfect match

The Detroit Red Wings have a lot of needs as they enter the 2023 offseason, and scoring is one of those needs, why not trade for a Michigan native in Alex DeBrincat? It’s no secret that DeBrincat wants out of Ottawa after playing one season for the Senators after being traded there by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, 2022, in exchange for the seventh, 39th overall picks and a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

DeBrincat has given the Senators a list of teams he’d like to be traded to, and it’s been rumored the Red Wings are on his list. DeBrincat is a restricted free agent, but wherever he lands, he is expected to sign a long-term deal with that team.

Detroit Red Wings Pros for Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings are working on being in contention to make the playoffs next season, as they just turned in their best season of the rebuild. DeBrincat fits into what Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is building; he is young, as he will be entering his age 26 season. DeBrincat adds scoring as last year, in 82 games for the Senators, he tallied 66 points, coming on 27 goals and 39 assists. Last season in four games against the Red Wings DeBrincat tallied seven points, coming on a goal and six assists.

In his career, he has played in 450 games scoring 187 goals and adding 186 assists for 373 points. He is solid on the power play scoring 63 goals and adding 65 assists over his six-year career.

Detroit Red Wings cons for Alex DeBrincat

There really aren’t any cons to the Red Wings acquiring DeBrincat, as it fits into everything that Yzerman has been building for this team to be successful. The only con that I can come up with for this trade is that you are trading with someone within the division and someone that is right there with you in the rebuild process in the division race, and you could make them better by trading prospects or draft picks, but you’d also be making your team better in the long run.

The Big Picture for Detroit Red Wings and Alex DeBrincat

This trade makes so much sense for the Detroit Red Wings, and you have the draft picks to get it done; you could offer the ninth pick, but you get away with offering the 17th pick and keeping nine. The Red Wings would be adding a native of Michigan and could even put him on the first line with fellow Michigan native Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, which solidifies your top six and even gives you depth on the bottom six because you’d be moving David Perron or Dominik Kubalik down.

The Senators want to have a deal done before July 1st, when free agency begins, which is only 15 days away. The trade for DeBrincat could be coming relatively soon, and hopefully, it is to his hometown Detroit Red Wings, and the Red Wings can make a big splash and make a step in the right direction.