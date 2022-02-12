Detroit Red Wings announce pair of roster moves prior to game vs. Flyers

On Saturday at noon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena.

Prior to the game, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

In addition, the Red Wings removed defenseman Troy Stecher from Injured Reserve.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Renouf, 27, has seen time in the 2021-22 season with both the Red Wings and Griffins, registering seven penalty minutes, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in 14:00 average time on ice in four games with Detroit. He’s also skated in 29 games with Grand Rapids this season, notching eight points (1-7-8), a team-leading plus-12 rating and 32 penalty minutes. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also played five games for the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously logged 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise’s second Calder Cup championship in 2017.

