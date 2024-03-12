Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon after Horrific Start vs. Sabres

Detroit Red Wings Bench Alex Lyon

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings faced a crucial game against the Buffalo Sabres, aiming to end a troubling five-game losing streak and secure their position in the playoff race. However, their hopes took a hit early on as goaltender Alex Lyon struggled, leading to a swift decision by coach Derek Lalonde to bench him after a dismal performance.

Lyon’s night ended abruptly after allowing four goals on just 13 shots, resulting in a woeful .692 save percentage. His shaky start put the Red Wings in a difficult position, forcing them to make a change in the net in hopes of turning the game around.

Why it Matters

The timing of Alex Lyon’s struggles could not have been worse for the Red Wings, who entered the game tied for the second Wild Card spot with the New York Islanders. With the playoff race heating up, every point is crucial, making it imperative for Detroit to bounce back from their recent slump.

The Red Wings’ inability to secure a win against the Sabres could have serious implications for their playoff aspirations. After a strong performance earlier in the season that saw them build a comfortable lead in the standings, Detroit now finds itself in a much tighter race, with every game carrying significant weight.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

As the Red Wings look to regroup and refocus after Lyon’s early exit, they must find a way to rediscover their winning form. Failure to do so could see them miss out on playoff hockey in Hockeytown, a disappointing outcome for a team that had shown so much promise earlier in the season.