Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde happy his team overcame ‘sogginess’ vs. Los Angeles Kings

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was pleased to see his team overcome their ‘sogginess' against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Despite a less-than-ideal start to the contest, the Detroit Red Wings rebounded to secure an immensely valuable two points in the standings with an exhilarating 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Despite the win, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde acknowledged the necessity of reducing opposition chances into their defensive zone. Throughout the season, such entries have frequently translated into offensive opportunities against their team.

Detroit survived a rotten start against the Los Angeles Kings

The Kings swiftly secured a 2-0 lead over the Red Wings in the 1st period courtesy of goals by Adrian Kempe and Michigan native Matt Roy. However, Detroit staged a comeback, notching goals in the 2nd period from Robby Fabbri and Jeff Petry. Fabbri added another goal in the 3rd period, matched by Kempe, who also found the net once more. Both teams traded chances in the exciting 5-minute overtime, setting up a shootout. Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane contributed goals for Detroit, with Alex Lyon successfully denying both opportunities he faced from the Kings.

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde asked that his team overcome their 1st-period ‘sogginess'

In his first-period talk with his squad in the dressing room, Lalonde's request of his players was simple.

“Not a very good first period by us,” Lalonde said. “We had a little pushback, but our start was not great. They scored on their first two chances for. But for us to play that poorly in the first period and for us to bounce back like that, against a very good team, it's a quality win for us.”

“We were on our heels,” Lalonde said. “The sagging of our gaps, that was the biggest concern. We gave up the zone so easily. I don't understand it. When we're a good team and we're on and on our toes and gapped up (the Wings are an effective team), but we were giving up easy entries. The first two goals were the results of that. I asked the guys to be on their toes and connected in the neutral zone and not give up lines and they did. They did a better job with it.”

Lalonde praised goaltender Alex Lyon's performance

Lyon turned in a fine performance in net, making 40 saves in what was his 4th straight start for Detroit thanks to the injury to Ville Husso.

“He kept us in there throughout,” Lalonde said. “As we were coming back as good in the second period, he made some big saves in it. As good as the third period was, he made some good saves, and overtime, he made some big saves.

“He got us to the shootout and we cashed in there.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings were able to bounce back from an ominous two-goal deficit early in the 1st period of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings, storming back for a 4-3 shootout victory. Forward Robby Fabbri scored a pair of goals to end his personal drought, while goaltender Alex Lyon made 40 saves. Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was pleased to see his team overcome their early ‘sogginess' as part of the comeback effort.

Bottom Line: The Red Wings are 2/2 in California so far

The Detroit Red Wings had a crucial task of starting the new year strong, especially after a tough December. They've risen to the occasion, securing two wins in as many games since the year began.

Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM at the Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks, airing on Bally Sports Detroit and also available on 97.1 The Ticket for radio coverage.