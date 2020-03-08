Detroit Red Wings duo does something that has not happened since 2014

It has been a rough season for the Detroit Red Wings but every now and then, we get a moment that can make us smile.

On Sunday, the Red Wings took on the Tampa Bay Lightning and the duo of Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha accomplished something no Red Wings teammates have accomplished since March 7, 2014.

That accomplishment was posting four points each, something that had not been done since Johan Franzen and Gustav Nyquist pulled it off almost six years ago to the day.

The @DetroitRedWings feature multiple players each with four points in a game for the first time since March 7, 2014 (Johan Franzen: 2-2—4 and Gustav Nyquist: 1-3—4). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/j7Ko60Dkt0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 8, 2020

At the time of publishing, the Wings and Lightning were tied 4-4 with 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd period.