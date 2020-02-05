Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha reveals he suffered punctured lung

According to Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha, he suffered a punctured lung when he was hit by Jake Muzzin back in December.

There were reports a couple of weeks ago suggesting Mantha could potentially miss the rest of the season, but he now estimates he could return next week or around Feb. 15.

Mantha will be a welcome addition as he had been the Red Wings’ best player this season before he suffered the injury.