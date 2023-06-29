Detroit Red Wings fans give honest reaction to Nate Danielson selection

The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2023 NHL Draft tonight with two selections in the top 17. They took forward Nate Danielson with their first selection, the No. 9 overall pick. Danielson is a 6-2 center from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL.

Danielson is a strong two-way forward

Danielson, who originally hails from Red Deer, Alberta, has been described as a “creator of rush offense, building speed beneath the puck, charging through the neutral zone with possession, carving the ice up with powerful, agile crossovers, and turning the corner on opposing defenceman” by Elite Prospects.

Red Wings fans have varied reactions to the pick

Right after the pick was announced, the reaction on social media began pouring in from Red Wings fans and ranged from loving the selection to downright panning it as well as the direction of the team.

Take a look below at some of the top selections:

Key Points

The Red Wings selected Nate Danielson with the 9th overall pick

Danielson is regarded as a strong, two-way center

Red Wings fans reacted with everything from joy to anger over the pick

Wrapping It Up: Welcome to Detroit, Nate

They say that hindsight is always 20-20, and Yzerman certainly has his reasons for making the selection that he did.

Since Yzerman has forgotten more about hockey than most of us will ever even know about the sport and its inner workings, we're hoping that this is just the latest piece in what will be a successful and ultimately championship-worthy rebuild.