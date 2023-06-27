Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Schedule Has Been Released

Moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings season schedule was released as they will embark on their 98th season in the NHL. The Red Wings season will start against the New Jersey Devils in New Jersey on October 12th, and their home opener will take place two days later on October 14th when the Tampa Bay Lightning comes to town. The season will wrap up for the Red Wings with a home and home against Montreal, with the final game at Little Cesar's Arena on April 15th, and the last game of the season will be in Montreal on April 16th.

About The Detroit Red Wings Schedule

The Red Wings' schedule will feature 26 games against their division foes, then three games against the eight teams in the Metropolitan Division (24 games). They will also continue home and home games against all 16 teams in the Western Conference for the remaining 32 games of their season. The Red Wings will also travel to Sweden this season as they take part in the NHL Global Series, and they will take on the Ottawa Senators on November 16th and the Toronto Maple Leafs the next night on the 17th.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are about to kick off their off-season, starting with the NHL Draft on Wednesday and Thursday and following it up with Free Agency which will begin Saturday. The Red Wings are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman doesn't have to enter this season worrying about resigning his players as he has already locked up Captain Dylan Larkin for the future, and he is now looking to add players that could be a part of the Red Wings “core” for years to come that will help them make that leap and return to the playoffs.