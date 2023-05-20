Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno stomps on player in IIHF World Championship game

Earlier, during an IIHF matchup between Canada and Switzerland, Detroit Red Wings player Joe Veleno who is playing for Team Canada appeared to lift his leg and stomp on Nino Neiderreiter, who is on Team Switzerland. Veleno was not issued a penalty; however, moments later, he was able to get a roughing call against Niederreiter.

Nino Neiderreiter got a penalty here for roughing, but Joe Veleno got away with that stomp. The Swiss fans were furious.



You can't do that. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/g5NYvpNJRE — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 20, 2023

Veleno and Red Wings

Veleno was drafted 30th overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Red Wings and made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season. Veleno went on to play in just five games that season. This past year Veleno played in 81 of the Red Wings' 82 games registering 20 points coming on nine goals and 11 assists. Veleno has played in 152 career games, recording 36 points coming on 18 goals and 18 assists. Veleno has played in five games scoring two goals and three against Team Canada at the World Championship.

Today's stomp is very out of character from the Veleno we have seen in a Winged Wheel sweater, as he has only racked up 56 career penalty minutes in the NHL. That incident that occurred was something you never want to see in a hockey game, and you’d have to expect that Veleno is going to get suspended by the IIHF for it.