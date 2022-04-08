Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could soon sign Ben Meyers

UPDATE:

Well, Minnesota lost to Minnesota State on Thursday night, which means Big Ten Player of the Year Ben Meyers can now be signed.

Reports have been out that the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild are the favorites to sign Meyers as soon as today.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Despite the remainder of the 2021-22 season being a formality at this point, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is ALWAYS working to improve his roster.

In fact, according to a report from Elliotte Friedman, he was told the Red Wings are one of the leaders to sign University of Minnesota F Ben Meyers once his season ends.

Meyers, who was selected as the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, is currently preparing to play in the Frozen Four against Minnesota State.

So far this season, Meyers has scored 17 goals and dished out 24 assists in 33 games. He was also a part of the United States Men’s Hockey Team that competed in the 2022 Olympics. In four Olympic games, Meyers scored two goals and had two assists in four games.