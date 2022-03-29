3 Candidates to replace Jeff Blashill as Detroit Red Wings head coach

The Detroit Red Wings did not look too bad during the beginning of the 2021-22 season but that ship has sailed and to say they have been embarrassing as of late would be an understatement.

Following the Red Wings’ 11-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans and media members have come out in droves to call for the firing of Jeff Blashill.

Whether or not Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to move on from Blashill is yet to be determined but here are three candidates that should be considered if Blash is fired following the 2021-22 season.

Rikard Grönborg

Rikard Grönborg is currently the head coach of Zurich Lions and though he is under contract, money talks. Gronberg, who is regarded by many as the best hockey coach not in the NHL or KHL could be the perfect fit for a young Red Wings team.

Spencer Carbery

Carbery, who was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, should be considered by Steve Yzerman if he moves on from Jeff Blashill.

Prior to being hired by the Maple Leafs, Carbery was head coach of the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals. During the 2020-21 season, he was given the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s Outstanding Coach after leading Hershey to a 24-7-2 record.

Igor Larionov

Ah, yes. If I had a choice to pick the Detroit Red Wings’ next head coach, it would be Igor Larionov.

Larionov, who we all remember as being part of the Russian Five, knows what it takes to win and he would be willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Here is what Larionov said during a 2020 interview with NHL.com:

“My philosophy is to teach hockey the right way. To be professional, pay attention to detail and play good, enthusiastic hockey that requires skill, the mindset and the work ethic needed to be successful. I guess maybe it’s not appropriate to compare to a previous coach and someone who I have a lot of respect for, but at the same time I’ve tried to go back to the roots of Russian-style hockey, when we played at high speed and used quick minds and quick feet. I enjoy the smart team play and playing an offensive style that requires imagination. We will play with skill, play for each other and give maximum effort.”

Nation, do you think the Red Wings should move on from Jeff Blashill? If so, who should they hire to replace him?