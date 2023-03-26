Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman lands new gig

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman has landed a new gig as he has been appointed Associate General Manager for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship, joining St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong who will lead the national team. Yzerman will be assisted by Shane Doan and Scott Salmond, with Tyler Dietrich, Jim McKenzie, Jamie Pushor, and Tim Taylor rounding out the player selection committee. The tournament, which begins on May 12th, features NHL players who failed to make the postseason or were eliminated quickly, competing in the highest-level international tournament of the year.

Key Points

Yzerman named Associate General Manager for Canada at IIHF World Championship

Yzerman will join St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong in leading the national team

Shane Doan and Scott Salmond will assist Yzerman and Armstrong

The tournament features NHL players who failed to make the postseason or were eliminated quickly

The tournament begins on May 12th

Last year's gold medal match was won by a Finnish team led by players like Mikael Granlund and Miro Heiskanen

Why it Matters for Detroit Red Wings and Steve Yzerman

Steve Yzerman's appointment as Associate General Manager for Canada at the IIHF World Championship is a significant development for the tournament. Yzerman is a highly respected figure in hockey, having won three Stanley Cups as a player with the Detroit Red Wings and later serving as General Manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning. His involvement in the tournament raises its profile and underscores the importance of international hockey.

Bottom Line – Yzerman's Appointment a Boost for International Hockey

- Advertisement -

Yzerman's appointment as Associate General Manager for Canada at the IIHF World Championship is a positive development for international hockey. Yzerman's involvement raises the profile of the tournament and underscores the importance of international competition. With NHL players unable to participate in the Olympics, the IIHF World Championship provides an opportunity for players to represent their countries and compete at the highest level of international competition.

Senior vice president of hockey operations Scott Salmond released the following statement:

“We are excited to unveil the experienced management group and selection committee that will lead Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, and that will help build the staff and roster that will wear the Maple Leaf in May. Doug, Steve and Shane have been successful in the NHL and at the Olympics, world championships and world cups, and Jim, Jamie and Tim bring critical NHL experience. We are fortunate to have six individuals with extensive pedigrees who are dedicated to helping us build towards our goal of winning a gold medal in Tampere and Riga.”