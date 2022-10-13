Detroit Red Wings Lineup: Derek Lalonde confirms Opening Night lineup

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Folks, we are one day away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Detroit Red Wings will look to take another step forward as they continue their climb back up the mountain toward the Stanley Cup.

In our Bold predictions for the upcoming season, DSN columnist Shae Brophy said the Red Wings would come up just short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but I sure hope he is wrong!

What is the Detroit Red Wings lineup for Opening Night?

On Thursday, the Red Wings held their final practice before Friday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Following practice, head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed the Detroit Red Wings lineup for tomorrow’s game.

The line combinations will be as follows: (As you can see, Zadina and Suter are OUT and a starting Goaltender has not yet been confirmed)

Forwards

LW C RW Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond David Perron Andrew Copp Jakub Vrana Oskar Sundqvist Michael Rasmussen Elmer Söderblom Dominik Kubalik Joe Velano Adam Erne Via Max Bultman – The Athletic

Defense / Goalie

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider Alex Nedeljkovic ? Olli Määttä Filip Hronek Ville Husso ? Robert Hagg Gustav Lindstrom Jordan Oesterle Jake Walman Via Max Bultman – The Athletic

What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman’s best trait

On Wednesday, Derek Lalonde spoke about Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and he explained that his best trait is his patience.

“It’s experience,” Lalonde said. “Steve has literally seen it all. You also have to look at Steve as the manager. He went through this in Tampa, and was extremely patient with it. So it’s this trust from a coach to a management team that has experienced this before. Everyone thinks of Tampa and where they are now, but there were a lot of high picks and a lot of bad seasons on the front end of that, that led to where they are. “Of all the qualities Steve has, [the best one] to me is, he has patience in being a manager. And that’s not easy to do sometimes.” Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

Nation, do you agree with Derek Lalonde’s decision for the Detroit Red Wings lineup?