Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Lineup: Derek Lalonde confirms Opening Night lineup

Detroit Red Wings Lineup: Folks, we are one day away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Detroit Red Wings will look to take another step forward.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Inside the Article
What is the Detroit Red Wings lineup for Opening Night?What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman’s best trait

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Folks, we are one day away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Detroit Red Wings will look to take another step forward as they continue their climb back up the mountain toward the Stanley Cup.

In our Bold predictions for the upcoming season, DSN columnist Shae Brophy said the Red Wings would come up just short of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but I sure hope he is wrong!

Featured Videos

What is the Detroit Red Wings lineup for Opening Night?

On Thursday, the Red Wings held their final practice before Friday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Following practice, head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed the Detroit Red Wings lineup for tomorrow’s game.

The line combinations will be as follows: (As you can see, Zadina and Suter are OUT and a starting Goaltender has not yet been confirmed)

Forwards

LWCRW
Tyler BertuzziDylan LarkinLucas Raymond
David PerronAndrew CoppJakub Vrana
Oskar SundqvistMichael RasmussenElmer Söderblom
Dominik KubalikJoe VelanoAdam Erne
Via Max Bultman – The Athletic

Defense / Goalie

LDRDG
Ben ChiarotMoritz SeiderAlex Nedeljkovic ?
Olli MäättäFilip HronekVille Husso ?
Robert HaggGustav Lindstrom
Jordan OesterleJake Walman
Via Max Bultman – The Athletic

What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman’s best trait

On Wednesday, Derek Lalonde spoke about Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman and he explained that his best trait is his patience.

“It’s experience,” Lalonde said. “Steve has literally seen it all. You also have to look at Steve as the manager. He went through this in Tampa, and was extremely patient with it. So it’s this trust from a coach to a management team that has experienced this before. Everyone thinks of Tampa and where they are now, but there were a lot of high picks and a lot of bad seasons on the front end of that, that led to where they are.

“Of all the qualities Steve has, [the best one] to me is, he has patience in being a manager. And that’s not easy to do sometimes.”

Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

Nation, do you agree with Derek Lalonde’s decision for the Detroit Red Wings lineup?

TAGGED: #LGRW, Detroit Red Wings
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Red Wings lineup Dan Snyder is having a CRAZY week – willing to blow up NFL bombshell ESPN report details
Next Article Filip Zadina Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions uniform combination
Detroit Lions uniform combo for matchup vs. Cowboys [Photo]
Detroit Lions News
DJ Chark Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions place DJ Chark on IR, announce 6 other roster moves
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana
Detroit Red Wings Analysis and Opinion
Lost your password?